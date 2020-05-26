Watch now: Bloomington officials to discuss outdoor dining accommodations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The City Council will discuss details of outdoor dining at restaurants and bars set to begin Friday under Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

WATCH THE COUNCIL MEETING:

The council is expected to vote on amending the city's emergency declaration ordinance to allow City Manager Tim Gleason to temporarily close streets for outside use by businesses, outside extension of premises and outdoor seating for dining in a safe manner.

The amendment will temporarily suspend parking zoning requirements so seating for diners can be created in parking spaces along city streets or in the business parking lots.