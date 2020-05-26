Watch now: Bloomington officials to discuss outdoor dining accommodations

BLOOMINGTON — The City Council will discuss details of outdoor dining at restaurants and bars set to begin Friday under Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
WATCH THE COUNCIL MEETING:
The council is expected to vote on amending the city's emergency declaration ordinance to allow City Manager Tim Gleason to temporarily close streets for outside use by businesses, outside extension of premises and outdoor seating for dining in a safe manner.
The amendment will temporarily suspend parking zoning requirements so seating for diners can be created in parking spaces along city streets or in the business parking lots.
The amendment is consistent with the governor's announcement last week adding outdoor dining at restaurants and bars to the list of allowed activities as the state's four regions are on pace to move into Phase 3 of the five-phase state reopening plan on Friday.
In Phase 3, tables outdoors will have to be 6 feet apart and away from the sidewalks. Masks also will be required for staff. Indoor dining will not be permitted until the state's reopening plan reaches Phase 4, possibly months away.
The council will also hear input during a public hearing about how to spend $420,034 in federal funding being proposed to address COVID-19 related needs.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!