Who's building what and for how much?

BLOOMINGTON
Catalyst Construction Inc., issued permit Oct. 7 for the demolition of concrete slab and other projects at 1304 Morrissey Drive.
Renewal by Andersen, Peoria, issued permit Oct. 7 for $50,220 window and door replacement project at 3016 Wisteria Ln.
NORMAL
Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., Inc., issued permit Oct. 13 for $5,266,008 construction of mezzanine sequences 16 and 19 steel framing at 100 N. Rivian Mtwy.
Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., Inc., issued permit Oct. 13 for a $195,000 project at 100 N. Rivian Mtwy.
P.J. Hoerr was issued a permit Oct. 8 for $989,946 construction at 100 N. Rivian Mtwy.
MCLEAN COUNTY
FBI Building, Remington, Ind., issued permit Oct. 14 for the $68,000 construction of a shed at 21192 N. 500 East Rd., Carlock.
Lake Bloomington Marine LLC, issued permit Oct. 15 for the $70,000 construction of a storage building at 24182 N. 1925 East Rd., Lexington.
Lee Enterprises' Longs Story Short Episodes
Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
