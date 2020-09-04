Newton humbled after being named Patriots starting QB

"He's certainly been a durable player," Belichick said. "The injury last year was one of those foot/ankle injuries that we've seen take down players. ... He's been out there every day and able to participate in everything. He's healthy and it looks like he's ready to go. But it's a long season and anything could happen to anybody. We all know that, so we will see how it goes."

Those unknowns are also what are driving Newton right now.

He's playing this season on a one-year, incentive-laden contract that will pay him a base salary of $1.05 million. It's a humble deal for a player coming off a five-year, $103.8 million contract in Carolina.

"I'm a realist, right? And I think being in the position that I'm in right now, I understand it. I have a lot to prove," Newton said. "And I want to challenge the coaches, as well as coach Bill, to push me to if whatever sees fit for me to be better. I want to work on it. And with that being said, I know with what I have to prove, nothing will ever exceed my expectations for myself."

He said his brief time working with Belichick has already taught him a lot.

"If anything, you gain to even appreciate his greatness even more," Newton said. "He's an unbelievable teacher of the game. And I think that's not highlighted enough, especially from a person of his caliber and status. ... It's a common theme that you get the job done or if not, they're going to find somebody to get the job done. And with that type of mantra with him, he knows that he's going to put everybody in the best position for them to succeed."

