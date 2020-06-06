NFL players both eager & anxious to return during pandemic

The only players allowed into team headquarters over the last three months are those rehabbing from serious injuries. One of those is Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who missed most of last season with a torn knee ligament.

"To be honest, playing football is like my No. 1 goal right now just because of the whole injury thing," Chubb told The AP, "but I feel like when it comes to the coronavirus, the NFL has great leaders in place to make sure we're going to be back in the safest way possible. I know these guys are going to come up with a solution."

That appears to be a common sentiment across the league.

"I'm not too concerned," Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "I think that if we're going to be put back in the facility, I think measures are going to be taken. I think that a plan will be had and I think that enough research and stuff will have been done to put everybody in the best kind of situation."

Robinson said being in a locker room is no different than office, restaurant or factory workers who have returned to their jobs recently under new rules designed to mitigate the spread of the virus that has devastated the global economy.