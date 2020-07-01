NFL players raise concerns on playing, others ignore advice

The NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame already canceled the opening preseason game between Dallas and Pittsburgh set for Aug. 6. The hall's induction ceremonies set for Aug. 8, and for mid-September for a special centennial class, were moved to August 2021, when the Cowboys and Steelers will play in the game.

"I want to play football. I think all my peers want to play football. It's how we make a living," Jenkins said in a video posted on Twitter. "But there's so much that we don't know right now. When we look at what's happening in the country, cases are going up, projected deaths are going up. ... I know that the bar for the NFL is going to be high when it comes to creating a safe working environment and making it as safe as possible for guys to come back as we keep in mind it's not just about the athletes and their health and the coaches and staff, but our families, too."