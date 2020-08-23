NFL positive COVID-19 tests from NJ lab could be false

Jets offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, who opted out of playing this season because of family health concerns, tweeted: "Wishing nothing but safety and great health over my brothers and their families right now. As it turns out, testing isn't as reliable as we'd all hoped."

The Bears were alerted Sunday morning about the test findings.

"That's where I was really excited for the way we went about communicating with the coordinators, the coaches, the players early, just letting them know, 'Hold on for the now. We're gonna delay this thing. Let us work through this a little bit,'" Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

"And then we were able to get those players and everybody involved in the positive test, we were able to get them in and obviously get re-tested and come back with the second test, and it came back all negative. So now we had to go to, 'Now, what do we do?' That's when we went ahead and figured we were able to move forward with practice. We delayed it."

Beane stressed the need for transparency throughout the Bills' organization and said some players were on a conference call with the NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills.