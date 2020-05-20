NFL studying helmet face guard that works like surgical mask

"There are no bad ideas at this point," he said. "You kind of have to think outside the box. Just because it is an idea does not mean things are definitely going to happen, but you need to explore it and you need to understand it."

Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver withheld judgment until he's able to check out a prototype.

"I haven't seen anything like that," Oliver said Wednesday. "I would have to look into it to see what it looks like."

Oakley is already contracted by the NFL to provide visors that some players use on their face masks. The company also has developed durable eyeglasses for the military that are designed not to fog up — technology that may prove useful in its latest project.

The new coverings would likely have to cover the entire face mask.

"They've got some prototypes," Mayer told Schefter. "Some of them, when you first look at them, you think, 'Gosh, no' because you're not used to seeing it. You're just not used to seeing it. But they're looking at every issue you can imagine, including when it fogs up. What do we do with that? But these guys are used to dealing with this stuff."

McKay said he expects the new face masks would quickly gain acceptance, assuming they meet two main standards.