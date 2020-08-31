NFL stunner: Jags waive Fournette after failing to trade him

"We couldn't get anything, a fifth, a sixth, anything," Marrone said.

So they dumped the 25-year-old former LSU star one day after trading the 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota for two draft picks. Jacksonville also traded Jalen Ramsey, fellow cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Calais Campbell in the past 10 months.

"I am excited about what will come next for myself," Fournette said in a thank you message to Jacksonville posted on social media. "Wherever that may be, know that you will get a player who is focused, motivated, and ready to get to work."

The Jaguars have made it clear they're trying to revamp what had become a fractured locker room, a setting partly blamed on Coughlin's tyrannical ways and paying the wrong guys (Blake Bortles, Marqise Lee, Nick Foles).

"It's going to fall to me as to who those best players are," Marrone said. "At the end of the day, I've got to be able to field a team that I believe gives us the best chance to win. That's what my role is and that's what I'm doing."