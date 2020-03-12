NFL teams curtail or stop scouting; main owners meeting off

NFL teams are curtailing or completely stopping scouting operations as a safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are among those that have ordered their scouts and assistant coaches to return home in what typically is a busy time for evaluating college players. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Many teams have told employees to work remotely.

"Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice," Redskins owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement Thursday. "The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances."

Soon after, the Vikings announced a similar decision.