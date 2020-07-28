NFL training camps opening with eye on baseball, babysitting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Brady and Brees aren't the B words dominating the opening of NFL training camps.

Try baseball and babysitting.

As veterans report Tuesday for COVID-19 testing, with on-field work far on the horizon for now, eyeballs are focused on the pandemic issues in Major League Baseball. The coronavirus outbreak with the Miami Marlins, who won't be playing any games the rest of this week, is foremost in the football world.

"You know, for what's going on in baseball right now, it affects everyone," Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said. "I mean, because you look at the game the Marlins had and, you know, they affect the players on the other team and then the dugouts are then infected. There's no good way of really going about it. And you've got to start canceling games.

"So it's just a matter of what the league wants to do. And, if people start getting or contracting the virus within the NFL, it'll be interesting to see how the NFL wants to handle it."