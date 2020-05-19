NFLPA pres Tretter says "hurdles" remain before NFL's return

"The way this thing passes along is through contact, and that's what we do for a living," he said. "We interact with each other at the facility, at practice, weight lifting, at the meal room, it is shoulder to shoulder standing by each other, passing things around. So there is a long list of ideas we need to come up with on how to make this environment safe for us. And that's why it's going to be a lot of thinking involved in that."

Tretter said testing will be a key to any return, and that for now, the league has the luxury of some time, with the scheduled regular-season openers four months away.

"In the end, we just have to make good decisions and safe decisions," he said. "As more people leave quarantine, we'll be able to see what's going on and get more data points with that. We still have time before our season is projected to start. A lot of the other leagues are trying to figure this out right now and piece it together. We still have time."

Tretter understands there can be no guarantees, but it's his responsibility to present every potential scenario. Even then, when players are cleared to go back, they do so knowing they could still become exposed to the virus.