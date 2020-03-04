NHL keeping close eye on virus, limiting employee travel

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The NHL is not allowing its employees to make work-related trips outside of North America in response to the global fears over the coronavirus, and if any of those employees go on their own to a country where the virus has been found they will be quarantined before being able to return to work.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the league has told its 31 teams they were free to adopt a similar policy, though he stopped short of saying it would be a mandate as concerns of the virus continue to grow.

"We barred all travel outside of North America for business purposes," Bettman said on the final day of general managers' meetings. "People at a personal level or people in their households are still free to do what they want to do. If you go to a place that's on the list of countries that have an issue or while you're there the country comes on the list, then when you come back we want you quarantined, out of the office for two weeks until we can see if symptoms develop."

That even applies to those who work for the NHL's central scouting service: Scouts who are in Europe are staying in Europe, and if they return to North America they will be quarantined. Bettman said the NHL is in regular communication with the other three major North American sports leagues, as well as health experts in both the U.S. and Canada.