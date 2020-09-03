 Skip to main content
NHL playoff glance
agate

NHL playoff glance

HOCKEY

NHL

Playoff glance

Friday's results

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT, Dallas wins series 4-3

Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0, Las Vegas wins series 4-3

Saturday's result

At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, late night

