HOCKEY
NHL playoff glance
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Saturday's results
Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1, series tied 2-2
Sunday's games
Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1, Montreal leads series 3-0
Colorado at Vegas, late
Monday's games
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
