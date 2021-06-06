 Skip to main content
agate

NHL playoff glance

  • 0

HOCKEY

NHL playoff glance

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday's results

Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1, series tied 2-2

Sunday's games

Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1, Montreal leads series 3-0

Colorado at Vegas, late

Monday's games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

