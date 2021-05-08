Nick Madrigal is one of the top two-strike hitters in the majors

"Nick's got a really good stroke, that he can make adjustments to where the ball's in, up or down or breaking balls," Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "But it's an approach where he let's the ball travel and gives it a little longer time to read it. And it gets shorter to the ball because you can't put it in play otherwise."

Some players choke up on the bat with two strikes. Sox teammate Yermín Mercedes, who entered Saturday tied for ninth in the majors with a .288 average with two strikes, cuts down on his stride.

Madrigal said he doesn't do anything too differently with two strikes.

"The most important thing when I get to two strikes, I've seen a couple of pitches already, I can see the pitcher's arm slot, what the pitches look like out of the hand," Madrigal said. "So I have a good idea about the timing, the shape of the pitches when I'm in the box and when I get to two strikes.

"That's one thing that really makes me feel comfortable is seeing the different shapes out of the hand so when I get to two strikes, I'm not really caught off guard about any pitches I haven't seen yet."

Madrigal enjoys the chess game in the box.