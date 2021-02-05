NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins World Series champion Dodgers

Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account.
Bauer narrated the piece, which ended with him saying, "This season is about making sure history remembers us as we wish to be remembered. This season is about adding to our legacy. And I can't wait, Dodger fans."
The Dodgers made it worth his while: His contract is for $102 million over three years, according to multiple media reports.
The video was titled "MY NEW HOME!!!" and the credits said it was written by Bauer, who wore a Dodgers jersey and cap. He tossed a baseball from one hand to the other.
Bauer, who turned 30 last month, was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA.
The right-handed free agent also was negotiating with the New York Mets.
For the second straight year, the Dodgers had a mostly quiet offseason before making a blockbuster deal in February. In 2020, they traded for outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price, who opted out last season because of the pandemic. Price is expected back this year.
Bauer joins a Dodgers rotation that had a major league-best 3.02 ERA during the abbreviated 60-game season last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988.
Braves bring back Ozuna: Marcell Ozuna is returning to Atlanta, with or without the designated hitter.
The Braves reclaimed Ozuna's power bat for the middle of their lineup by signing the slugger to a $65 million, four-year contract.
The Braves announced the deal for the 2020 National League home run and RBI leader less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training. The deal includes a fifth-year club option for $16 million with a $1 million buyout.
The Braves made the major commitment to Ozuna despite having no assurance there will be a DH in the NL in 2021.
He flourished in the role in 2020, helping the Braves win the NL East and come within one win of advancing to the World Series. The Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series after leading the series 3-1.
Ozuna's value to the team, in the clubhouse and as lineup protection for 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman, was crucial to the team's hopes of winning a fourth straight NL East title and making another run for the World Series.
A's deal Davis for Andrus: The Texas Rangers traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to the Oakland A's just over two months after the team said the only player remaining from its only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role.
Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.
Andrus, who made his MLB debut with the Rangers at age 20 in 2009, is owed $28.5 million over the next two seasons. The A's recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.
The Rangers said in December that Gold Glove-winning third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa would be given the opportunity to be their starting shortstop next season. They told Andrus then to prepare to play all infield positions.
The 33-year-old Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018. He has hit .243 with 218 homers and 580 RBIs in 938 big league games for the A's (2016-20) and the Milwaukee Brewers (2013-15).
Schoop sticking with Tigers: Second baseman Jonathan Schoop is staying with the Detroit Tigers, agreeing to a one-year contract.
The 29-year-old hit .278 with eight home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season. He hit at least 21 home runs each of the previous four years.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity to rejoin the Tigers for the 2021 season," Schoop said. "We have a really good group here — we started to build something special last year and are going to take it to the next level in 2021."
The rebuilding Tigers have stuck largely to short-term deals like this in recent years. Detroit went 23-35 last season.
"Jonathan made a tremendous impression on us last year, and we're looking forward to having him back with the ballclub for the 2021 season," general manager Al Avila said. "Not only were we impressed by the on-field results, but also his leadership and relentless desire to be in the lineup day in and day out."
Schoop played exclusively at second base for the Tigers last year, and in 2019 for the Twins. He has, however, played a little bit at shortstop and third base during his career — and he indicated that new Detroit manager AJ Hinch is open to moving him around.