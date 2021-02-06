No. 18 Missouri knocks off No. 10 Alabama

He scored a career-high 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and providing the energy No. 24 Purdue needed to get past pesky Northwestern at West Lafayette, Ind.

"I felt like all those shots were in rhythm," Ivey said. "We were able to get some things, we still have to get better but those opportunities are going to come. We just have to keep playing like that."

The Boilermakers (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) were tough, resilient and balanced.

Zach Edey had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers won for the sixth time in eight games. Purdue also has won nine straight in the series for the first time since 1994-98 and gave coach Matt Painter his 350th career win and victory No. 175 in Big Ten play.

For the reeling Wildcats (6-10, 3-9) it was another tough day. Pete Nance finished with 20 points and Chase Audige had 18 points in a game they never led.

The primary reason: Ivey.

"When you play Purdue, you have to give a lot of attention to Trevion Williams and they play through their big guys," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ""When they do that you have to make a decision about what you want to do. We chose to give some help (inside)."

