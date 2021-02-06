No. 18 Missouri knocks off No. 10 Alabama

Dru Smith and No. 18 Missouri built a 22-point lead in the second half, then held off a frantic rally by No. 10 Alabama, 68-65, at Columbia, Mo., on Saturday.
The Tigers held their largest lead with 13:05 left and were still up by 20 with less than six minutes remaining. Missouri's only points after that came on four free throws.
Dru Smith had 16 points and eight rebonds for the Tigers (13-3, 6-3 Southeastern Conference). Kobe Brown added 13 points and nine rebounds.
No. 9 Oklahoma 79, Iowa State 72: At Norman, Okla., Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points, and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Iowa State to send the Cyclones to their seventh straight loss.
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma's scoring leader this season, missed the previous two games while in COVID-19 protocols. He started and had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Brady Manek, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since being out with COVID-19, had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (12-5, 7-4 Big 12).
No. 17 West Virginia 91, No. 23 Kansas 79: No. 17 West Virginia found a way to finish strong.
Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had a career-best 25 and West Virginia kept pushing all game long, beating No. 23 Kansas at Morgantown, W. Va.
The Mountaineers (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) never trailed and got off to a good start in a challenging stretch where they will play six straight opponents that are currently ranked.
No. 15 Creighton 71, Marquette 68: Christian Bishop scored 14 points and No. 15 Creighton withstood a late comeback attempt to hold off Marquette at Milwaukee.
Marquette (9-10, 5-8 Big East) trailed by 12 in the second half but rallied as D.J. Carton sank two 3-pointers in the final minute. Carton's final 3 cut Creighton's lead to 70-68 with 35.9 seconds remaining.
Creighton (14-5, 10-4) bounced back after getting upset 86-79 at home by Georgetown on Wednesday night.
No. 16 Virginia Tech 80, Miami, Fla. 76: Virginia Tech had to go to overtime to avoid a losing streak.
Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma added 16 as the No. 16 Hokies defeated Miami at Coral Gables, Fla.
Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in the extra period and Hunter Cattoor's two free throws with four seconds left as the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed a late 3-pointer to avoid consecutive losses.
No. 24 Purdue 75, Northwestern 70: Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is making it look easy.
He scored a career-high 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and providing the energy No. 24 Purdue needed to get past pesky Northwestern at West Lafayette, Ind.
"I felt like all those shots were in rhythm," Ivey said. "We were able to get some things, we still have to get better but those opportunities are going to come. We just have to keep playing like that."
The Boilermakers (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) were tough, resilient and balanced.
Zach Edey had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers won for the sixth time in eight games. Purdue also has won nine straight in the series for the first time since 1994-98 and gave coach Matt Painter his 350th career win and victory No. 175 in Big Ten play.
For the reeling Wildcats (6-10, 3-9) it was another tough day. Pete Nance finished with 20 points and Chase Audige had 18 points in a game they never led.
The primary reason: Ivey.
"When you play Purdue, you have to give a lot of attention to Trevion Williams and they play through their big guys," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ""When they do that you have to make a decision about what you want to do. We chose to give some help (inside)."