No. 22 Loyola races past Drake, 81-54

A second-half onslaught propelled No. 22 Loyola to an 81-54 rout of Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake on Saturday at Des Moines, Iowa

Aher Uguak was a catalyst for the Ramblers (18-3, 13-1) scoring eight points in a two-minute span and finishing with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

"When he's making baskets, when he finishes, his confidence is through the roof," Loyola coach Porter Moser said of Uguak. "He had an unbelievable performance for us."

The Ramblers shot 70.4% (19 of 27) in the final 20 minutes while extended their winning streak to 11 and gaining sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley standings.

Drake (19-2, 10-2) was led by Darnell Brodie's 12 points.

The Bulldogs shot just 30.4% in the second half (7 of 23) after hitting 48.3 % in the first half.

"We have a thing called tough twos," Moser said of Loyola's defensive approach. "You're not going to hold a team scoreless, but are they making tough twos?"

The Ramblers erased Drake's three-point halftime lead and seized control with an 18-2 run to start the second half. Uguak's layup put Loyola ahead 51-38. Tate Hall followed with a 3-pointer that helped the Ramblers maintain a 56-42 advantage.