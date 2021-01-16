No. 23 Minnesota hands No. 7 Michigan 1st loss in 75-57 romp

Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes to lead No. 23 Minnesota to a 75-57 victory over No. 7 Michigan on Saturday in Minneapolis, handing the Wolverines their first loss.
Marcus Carr scored 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points for the Gophers (11-4, 4-4 Big Ten), who played their seventh straight game against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press poll.
Minnesota never trailed, holding the best shooting team in the conference to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers.
According to Minnesota's research, this is the most consecutive ranked opponents for any NCAA team since St. John's played eight Top 25 teams in a row in 2011.
Chaundee Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Isaiah Livers added 11 points for the Wolverines (11-1, 6-1), who played without senior guard Eli Brooks due to a foot injury suffered in a recent practice.
The Gophers were back in their happy place after five days to recuperate and refocus from decisive defeats last week at Michigan and Iowa.
Given that they're not playing in front of fans, with no raucous student sections to create an energy boost at home or a daunting distraction on the road, the Gophers have displayed a remarkably split personality this season.
Their four losses — all to Big Ten teams ranked in the top 14 of the latest poll and all away from home — have come by an average margin of 19.8 points.
Robbins made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half and exacted some revenge on Hunter Dickinson, who got the better of him in the first matchup of the 7-footers and two of the best big men in the nation.
No. 2 Baylor 68, No. 15 Texas Tech 60: At Lubbock, Texas, Davion Mitchell had 19 points and Jared Butler finally scored late as No. 2 Baylor overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 on Saturday to stay undefeated after their closest game this season.
Butler, the preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.
Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with 5:38 left to stretch Baylor's lead to 49-45 after the Red Raiders failed to score on a possession when they missed three consecutive putback chances. Butler scored all seven of his points after that.
Adam Flagler had 15 points and MaCio Teague 12 for the Bears, who had won each of their first 11 games by double digits — the closest had been an 11-point win at Iowa State on Jan. 2. It ended their school-record streak of 11 consecutive wins by at least 10 points.
Mac McClung had 24 points for Texas Tech (11-4, 4-3), which was coming off a 79-77 win at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday night. Kevin McCullar had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders.
Butler 70, No. 8 Creighton 66, OT: Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime as Butler completed a remarkable second-half comeback with an upset of No. 8 Creighton at Indianapolis.
Creighton scored the first two baskets in overtime, but Butler took over from there, scoring eight straight points over the final 3:07. Nze, who made it 67-66 with his layup, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs also overcame a 71-58 deficit over the final 7 1/2 minutes of regulation. Butler (4-7, 3-5 Big East) has won four straight home games against the Bluejays.
Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half to lead Creighton (10-3, 6-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.
No. 18 Virginia 85, No. 12 Clemson 50: Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers each as No. 18 Virginia won its 11th straight over 12th-ranked Clemson to stay perfect in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Clemson, S.C.
The Cavaliers (9-2) improved to 5-0 in the league, their best start since opening the conference 12-0 in the 2017-18 season. They figured to have to work to penetrate Clemson's league-leading defense, but instead took control from the start with their accurate shooting and own defensive grit.
Virginia, second in the ACC to Clemson in fewest points allowed this season, forced the Tigers to shoot from way outside, something they couldn't do with success against the Cavaliers.
Aamir Simms hit Clemson's first field goal less than a minute in, then went ice cold from the field as the Tigers missed their next 13 shots over a 10-minute span while Virginia opened a double-digit lead.
No. 10 Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61: Keon Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, leading No. 10 Tennessee to a win at Knoxville, Tenn.
Johnson was one of three double-digit scorers for the Volunteers (10-1, 3-1 SEC). John Fulkerson had 15 points, and Victor Bailey scored 11.
Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-4) was led by Dylan Disu's 19 points. Scotty Pippen, Jr. scored 18.
Down 10 points at halftime, Vanderbilt clawed back into the game early in the second half. Pippen had seven points and D.J. Harvey scored six as the Commodores closed within four points at 41-37.
Then, Bailey took over. He connected on three straight 3-pointers and Tennessee's lead was back to double figures at 50-39.
No. 17 Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52: Dru Smith scored 15 points and No. 17 Missouri shook off rust from an 11-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols to beat Texas A&M at College Station, Texas.
Jeremiah Tilmon added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (8-2, 2-2 SEC).
Andre Gordon paced the Aggies (7-5, 2-4) with 19 points.
The Tigers led 27-24 at the half and used a 21-5 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.
After trailing for the majority of the first half, Missouri mounted a 12-2 run to close out the half and held the Aggies scoreless for the final four minutes. In that run, Texas A&M went 0-for-11 from the field.