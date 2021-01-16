No. 23 Minnesota hands No. 7 Michigan 1st loss in 75-57 romp

Robbins made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half and exacted some revenge on Hunter Dickinson, who got the better of him in the first matchup of the 7-footers and two of the best big men in the nation.

No. 2 Baylor 68, No. 15 Texas Tech 60: At Lubbock, Texas, Davion Mitchell had 19 points and Jared Butler finally scored late as No. 2 Baylor overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 on Saturday to stay undefeated after their closest game this season.

Butler, the preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with 5:38 left to stretch Baylor's lead to 49-45 after the Red Raiders failed to score on a possession when they missed three consecutive putback chances. Butler scored all seven of his points after that.

Adam Flagler had 15 points and MaCio Teague 12 for the Bears, who had won each of their first 11 games by double digits — the closest had been an 11-point win at Iowa State on Jan. 2. It ended their school-record streak of 11 consecutive wins by at least 10 points.