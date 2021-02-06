No. 25 Drake uses late run to stay unbeaten, beats Valpo

ShanQuan Hemphill knew it was only a matter of time before undefeated Drake went on a run to keep its perfect season alive on Saturday at Valparaiso, Ind.
The senior forward, playing less than 20 miles from his hometown of Gary, scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run to lead the No. 25 Bulldogs to an 80-77 win over Valparaiso.
Hemphill was one of five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs improved to 18-0 this season and are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the country.
"I knew that we were going to go on a run," Hemphill said. "Everybody knew that we were going to go on a run. It was only a matter of time."
Drake trailed 69-65 with under five minutes remaining when Hemphill's dunk cut the deficit to two points. Tremell Murphy, D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn all added 3-pointers over the next three minutes to give the Bulldogs a 76-69 lead with one minute remaining.
What made the run sweeter for the Bulldogs is that all four players who scored grew up within a half hour from Valparaiso's campus in an area of Northwest Indiana known as "The Region."
"We don't want to lose and we don't want to have a bad rep for The Region," Wilkins said. "What we have going on right now, it's big for our area that we're from. All the little kids that look up to us, it means a lot to all of us."
Sheldon Edwards scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as the Valparaiso freshman helped lead his team to a 43-35 halftime lead. The Crusaders led by as many as 10 points in the second half, but were held scoreless for more than four minutes during Drake's late scoring run. Valparaiso fell to 6-12 this season and has now lost three straight games.
"I hurt for our guys because it's not every day you get a ranked team coming in," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. "We're right there and I want us to now get over this hump. We just couldn't do it today."
Loyola 68, Evansville 55: Cameron Krutwig had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Loyola won its ninth consecutive game, topping Evansville at Chicago.
Keith Clemons had 12 points for Loyola (16-3, 11-1 MVC).
Noah Frederking had 15 points for the Purple Aces (8-9, 6-5). Evan Kuhlman added seven rebounds and five assists.
Nolan Jr. scores 23 to lead Bradley past S. Illinois 74-66
Bradley 74, Southern Illinois 66: At Peoria, Terry Nolan Jr. had a season-high 23 points as Bradley topped Southern Illinois.
Elijah Childs had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Bradley (10-10, 4-7 MVC), which ended its six-game losing streak.
Lance Jones had 15 points for the Salukis (8-7, 2-7). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 14 points. Kyler Filewich had nine rebounds.
Indiana State 61, Northern Iowa 57: Tyreke Key was the only Sycamore in double figures with 31 points and grabbed seven rounds as Indiana State (11-7, 8-5) prevailed over Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Austin Phyfe and Trae Berhow had 11 points each for the Panthers (5-12, 3-8).