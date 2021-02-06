No. 25 Drake uses late run to stay unbeaten, beats Valpo

ShanQuan Hemphill knew it was only a matter of time before undefeated Drake went on a run to keep its perfect season alive on Saturday at Valparaiso, Ind.

The senior forward, playing less than 20 miles from his hometown of Gary, scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run to lead the No. 25 Bulldogs to an 80-77 win over Valparaiso.

Hemphill was one of five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs improved to 18-0 this season and are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

"I knew that we were going to go on a run," Hemphill said. "Everybody knew that we were going to go on a run. It was only a matter of time."

Drake trailed 69-65 with under five minutes remaining when Hemphill's dunk cut the deficit to two points. Tremell Murphy, D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn all added 3-pointers over the next three minutes to give the Bulldogs a 76-69 lead with one minute remaining.

What made the run sweeter for the Bulldogs is that all four players who scored grew up within a half hour from Valparaiso's campus in an area of Northwest Indiana known as "The Region."