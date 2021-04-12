No cap crunch for Capitals, who land Mantha at deadline

Only 17 trades were completed Monday, involving just 26 players. That's down from the NHL trade deadline day record of 32 deals involving 55 players a year ago, two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic paused the season and dealt a devastating blow to the league's financial picture.

The previous time fewer players were dealt on deadline day was 23 in the NHL's pre-salary cap area on March 14, 2000.

"It's not like the old days where if you just want a player, you go make a deal," Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said. "Lots more maneuvering, a lot more involved in it."

Predators GM David Poile projected the cap to continue restricting teams for the foreseeable future.

"I think you just sort of saw the tip of the iceberg with what took place here with the trading deadline," Poile said. "There wasn't too many deals made in this last two or three days that had players that had more than this year's contract left, and that speaks to the salary cap not going up."

There were 16 draft picks that moved Monday, with just one first-round selection, three second-rounders and one third-round pick.