No. 15 DePaul women secure 5th trip to NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO — Lexi Held scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting and University High graduate Chante Stonewall added 22, leading No. 15 DePaul past Marquette in the Big East tournament championship game for the third straight season, 88-74, on Monday night for the Blue Demons' fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Stonewall, a senior and the Big East Player of the Year, helped top-seeded DePaul improve to 28-5.

It was the fourth straight year the teams met for an automatic berth to the NCAAs, which DePaul reached in 2014, '15, '18 and '19.

DePaul took control early as Marquette had 10 turnovers through the opening 13 minutes. The Blue Demons finished with half with 21 points off 13 Golden Eagles' turnovers, and the second half was much of the same as Marquette ended with 27 miscues.

Held, Stonewall and Kelly Campbell each reached double-digit scoring in the opening 20 minutes, combining for 36 of DePaul's 45 points. Selena Lott had 14 of Marquette's 33 points.

Campbell finished with 16 points for the Blue Demons, who made 8 of 13 3-pointers in the first half, 4 of 8 in the third quarter and 14 of 24 overall.