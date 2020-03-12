No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month

Monahan leaned on golf being a non-contact sport played outdoors over sprawling acreage, a set of circumstances that don't apply to leagues that chose to stop playing.

"And that's something that we thought about and talked about," Monahan said. "But ultimately, when you break it down and you think about what's going to happen here over the course of the next three days and then going forward, we're comfortable having our players continue to play at this time."

Not everyone was.

C.T. Pan of Taiwan withdrew. He posted a tweet — which he then deleted — saying he was the only one not playing, "same number as the hand sanitizers in the clubhouse, locker and dining."

Pan later tweeted that he withdrew to reduce the risk of getting the virus: "Our lifestyle is like a circus, traveling from one place to another. We believe this is a time to exercise caution by not playing this week."

Rory McIlroy said it was a "scary time" and that the tour made a step in the right direction by eliminating fans. But he said it would only take one player or caddie to test positive for the virus.