No. 25 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-58 with Beilein on hand

The Cornhuskers fell behind 11-2 but were able to keep it close until halftime. Ultimately, this was Nebraska's fifth double-digit loss in its last six games.

The Wolverines were coming off two straight losses, but this was a comfortable victory that assures Michigan at least a .500 record in the Big Ten regular season. The Wolverines are also one victory short of 20, which would be a nice accomplishment in coach Juwan Howard's first season.

No. 5 San Diego State 73, Air Force 60: Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as No. 5 San Diego State rallied for a over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament at Las Vegas.

Schakel, who shot 1 of 5 in the first half, hit four 3-pointers in the second half for the top-seeded Aztecs (29-1), who rode a 21-3 run to their 13th consecutive quarterfinal victory.

Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn had 16 points each for San Diego State, which is hoping to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After surviving the scare from Air Force, SDSU plays the winner of Boise State-UNLV in the semifinals.

AJ Walker scored 18 points for Air Force (12-20), which advanced off a 77-70 win against Fresno State on Wednesday.