No. 25 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-58 with Beilein on hand

Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58 on Thursday, a night when Wolverines fans welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center at Ann Arbor, Mich..
Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule with a relatively easy win. Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run.
Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight.
Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan, and Simpson had 10 assists. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.
Teske and Simpson each won his 108th game for the Wolverines, extending the school record. Simpson played in his 145th game, breaking a tie with Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman for Michigan's career lead.
Abdur-Rahkman, who played on Michigan's 2018 Final Four team, was also back at Crisler. He was shown on the video screen during the first half, and then there was a huge ovation when Beilein was put on the screen late in the half.
Beilein left Michigan after last season to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he lasted less than one season with them and resigned last month.
The Cornhuskers fell behind 11-2 but were able to keep it close until halftime. Ultimately, this was Nebraska's fifth double-digit loss in its last six games.
The Wolverines were coming off two straight losses, but this was a comfortable victory that assures Michigan at least a .500 record in the Big Ten regular season. The Wolverines are also one victory short of 20, which would be a nice accomplishment in coach Juwan Howard's first season.
No. 5 San Diego State 73, Air Force 60: Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as No. 5 San Diego State rallied for a over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament at Las Vegas.
Schakel, who shot 1 of 5 in the first half, hit four 3-pointers in the second half for the top-seeded Aztecs (29-1), who rode a 21-3 run to their 13th consecutive quarterfinal victory.
Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn had 16 points each for San Diego State, which is hoping to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After surviving the scare from Air Force, SDSU plays the winner of Boise State-UNLV in the semifinals.
AJ Walker scored 18 points for Air Force (12-20), which advanced off a 77-70 win against Fresno State on Wednesday.
Air Force shot 60% in the first half but just 27.3% in the second, opening the door for the Aztecs.
Air Force took a 44-39 lead on Caleb Morris' 3-pointer. Schakel then hit back-to-back 3s that gave San Diego State its first lead since early in the first half.
Matt Mitchell hit San Diego State's fifth 3 of the half for a 60-47 lead with 7:05 remaining.
Schakel hit his fourth 3 with 1:29 remaining to make it 71-60.
Walker, who averaged 10.9 points during the regular season, scored 14 points in the first half. His 3-pointer with 39.2 seconds remaining preserved a 37-33 halftime lead for Air Force.
Connecticut 77, No. 21 Houston 71: Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat No. 21 Houston at Storrs, Conn.
Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies (18-12, 9-8 American Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent.
Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston (22-8, 12-5), which fell into a tie for second place in the conference.
UConn took control with a 15-2 run in the second half while Houston's Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau dealt with foul trouble.
The Cougars led by seven at the half.
But Hinton picked up his third foul early in the second half and Bouknight converted a four-point play that energized UConn.
A 3-pointer from Vital tied the game at 41 and an off-balance shot by Jalen Gaffney gave UConn its first lead of the half at 47-45.
Jarreau was called for a charge and fouled out with just under six minutes left.
That led to a jumper by Vital at the other end that put UConn up 60-53, part of the decisive run.