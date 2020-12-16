Noon Year's Eve goes on Children's Discovery Museum (Plus copy)

NORMAL — Children don't have to miss out on welcoming the new year.

The Children's Discovery Museum is partnering with more than 12 Illinois and Indiana museums and science centers to celebrate New Year's Eve virtually.

“Since kids are often disappointed to miss the fun as adults stay up late to ring in the new year, this daytime alternative is designed especially for them,” said Beth Whisman, executive director of the Normal museum. “We are thrilled to offer something fun and playful for our families during this unusual time.”

They're planning a free online Noon Year's Eve Dance Party Countdown featuring the Decatur children's music group The Awesome Squad.

Families and children can dance and sing along before the official countdown to noon. Participating museums will share footage of their events.