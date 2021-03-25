Watch now: Normal Community cancels Friday football game because of COVID-19 protocols

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — Normal Community High School's home football game against Quincy Notre Dame on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Thursday on its athletic Twitter account.

The game will not be rescheduled.

The Ironmen opened the season last week with a 14-0 victory over Normal West at Hancock Stadium. 

NCHS head football coach Jason Drengwitz said his team has been practicing all week. 

"It stinks for our kids. But it is what it is," he said. "As of right now we're not shut down. We plan on playing next week. We'll see what happens."

The Ironmen face Bloomington on April 2 at BHS' Fred Carlton Field.

Earlier this week, Central Catholic's junior varsity football team had to cancel a game against Monticello because of COVID-19 protocols involving the Saints.

Central Catholic didn't have seven starters for last week's varsity game at Monticello because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Saints head coach Kevin Braucht said several of those players who sat out will play in Friday's 7 p.m. game against Olympia at Stanford.

This story will be updated.

