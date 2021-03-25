Watch now: Normal Community cancels Friday football game because of COVID-19 protocols

NORMAL — Normal Community High School's home football game against Quincy Notre Dame on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Thursday on its athletic Twitter account.

The game will not be rescheduled.

NCHS head football coach Jason Drengwitz said his team has been practicing all week.

"It stinks for our kids. But it is what it is," he said. "As of right now we're not shut down. We plan on playing next week. We'll see what happens."

The Ironmen face Bloomington on April 2 at BHS' Fred Carlton Field.

Earlier this week, Central Catholic's junior varsity football team had to cancel a game against Monticello because of COVID-19 protocols involving the Saints.