Normal historic home program could grow CNcopy

NORMAL — Normal's Historic Preservation Commission hopes to kick its efforts to repair local homes up a notch.

Members plan to ask the City Council for another $10,000 per year for the Robert G. Bone Historic Preservation Grant Program that pays half the cost of approved exterior restoration or preservation projects to historic homes in Normal.

The program's funding hasn't changed since 2002, when it was increased to $20,000, even though the town "has designated 143 historic properties, more than doubling the number of properties eligible for grant funding," according to a memo from Associate Planner Taylor Long.

That means more properties jockeying for funds that also are accomplishing less due to inflation, commissioner Chris Niebur said last Tuesday.

Members plan to write a letter to the council requesting a $30,000 annual budget for the program, which has exceeded its $20,000 budget three times since 2002, including 2016.

"I've never not been able to ask for a budget adjustment the times we've gone over the ($20,000), but we have added a ton of property (that's eligible)," said Town Planner Mercy Davison.