Normal to improve Towanda near Ironwood CNcopy

NORMAL — A busy road in Normal will get an overdue overhaul this summer.
Nearly 30 years after Towanda Avenue from Interstate 55 to Ironwood Drive was built with concrete expected to last only 25 years, a contractor will replace the top level of the surface with asphalt this spring and summer.
Normal City Council approved the work as part of an $813,000 agreement with Rowe Construction of Bloomington. Rowe also will resurface Broadway Place and replace two golf cart culverts through Towanda at Ironwood Golf Course.
"I'm very happy we're coming up with an alternative that is not going to close the road for a long time," said council member Kevin McCarthy.
Rather than removing and replacing the road, crews will mill down the surface 2 inches and fill that portion of the road with asphalt — a "mill and fill." That means the road will close up to four weeks for work on the golf cart culverts, versus a larger-scale closure over up to 14 weeks on a replacement road.
"We felt there was no way we could have that road disrupted for that period of time," said City Engineer Gene Brown.
The choice also saved the town about $400,000, he added — though the "mill and fill" option comes with a shorter lifespan, only about 15 years.
"A lot of people prefer asphalt surfaces. ... Concrete streets are rough by nature. There are always joints," said City Manager Mark Peterson. "When it's done, residents will be thrilled. It's a beautiful driving surface, very smooth."
Council member R.C. McBride, who lives near a road that went through a similar process — Blair Drive between College Avenue and Fort Jesse Road — agreed motorists will be pleased with the results.
"I walk it, and I know it's ready for some improvement," said council member Kathleen Lorenz, who lives near the section of Towanda to be improved.
Peterson said after the meeting he was disappointed only one contractor bid on the work, which came in $30,000 higher than expected, but that's not uncommon for asphalt projects.
"This is the best alternative at this time," Brown said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved improvements to Towanda at Vernon Avenue.
Bloomington, which shares the intersection with Normal, will pay about $450,000 of the $650,000 project, including all costs to install a right-turn lane on northbound Towanda.
Work also will include new traffic lights at the intersection, new sidewalks that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, street resurfacing and new pavement markings, said Brown.
• Signed off on a beer-only liquor license for D.P. Dough at 121 E. Beaufort St. The council also serves as the Normal Liquor Commission.
