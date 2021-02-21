Normal to improve Towanda near Ironwood CNcopy

NORMAL — A busy road in Normal will get an overdue overhaul this summer.

Nearly 30 years after Towanda Avenue from Interstate 55 to Ironwood Drive was built with concrete expected to last only 25 years, a contractor will replace the top level of the surface with asphalt this spring and summer.

Normal City Council approved the work as part of an $813,000 agreement with Rowe Construction of Bloomington. Rowe also will resurface Broadway Place and replace two golf cart culverts through Towanda at Ironwood Golf Course.

"I'm very happy we're coming up with an alternative that is not going to close the road for a long time," said council member Kevin McCarthy.

Rather than removing and replacing the road, crews will mill down the surface 2 inches and fill that portion of the road with asphalt — a "mill and fill." That means the road will close up to four weeks for work on the golf cart culverts, versus a larger-scale closure over up to 14 weeks on a replacement road.

"We felt there was no way we could have that road disrupted for that period of time," said City Engineer Gene Brown.

The choice also saved the town about $400,000, he added — though the "mill and fill" option comes with a shorter lifespan, only about 15 years.