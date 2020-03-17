Norwegian musher has commanding lead in Iditarod race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Norwegian running in only his second Iditarod has a commanding lead as mushers enter the final stretch of this year's sled dog race across Alaska, one of the few U.S. sports not canceled over fears of the new coronavirus.

Thomas Waerner was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

White Mountain is the second-to-last checkpoint, and where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before navigating the treacherous and windswept icy Bering Sea coastline the last 77 miles (124 kilometers) to the finish line in Nome.

Wearner noted that four-time champion Jeff Kijng was also set up well at this point of the race in 2014, until a blizzard caused King to scratch close to Nome.

"It's never over before it's over, but it looks pretty good," Waerner, 46, said in a video posted to the Iditarod website.

GPS tracking on the Iditarod website showed the nearest musher to Waerner was three-time champion Mitch Seavey, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) behind him on the trail to White Mountain. Chasing the leaders were Jessie Royer of Fairbanks, Brent Sass of Eureka and Aaron Burmeister of Nome.