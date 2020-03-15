Norwegian musher takes lead in Iditarod as finish nears

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Deep snow is slowing down mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with the difficult conditions.

"I've been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the gear in the sled," Thomas Waerner, 46, told a camera crew from the Iditarod Insider as he was preparing his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Alaska community of Kaltag late Saturday.

"That's perfect for these kind of conditions," he said.

Waerner, a native of England living in Norway, was first to arrive at the next checkpoint — Unalakleet — on Sunday.

He said he's not worried about other mushers or making a mistake in the world's most famous sled dog race.

"I feel I just will continue what I'm doing, and that's driving the team, looking at them and keeping my eye on the mental part of it," Waerner said, adding that his dogs have been upbeat since the race started a week ago.

"The physical, I don't have to worry about it, but when I see them going down mentally, that's when you have to rest," he said. "But they haven't been down yet, so I've been lucky."