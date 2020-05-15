Not quite a classic: The night White Sox outfielder Tony Phillips punched a Brewers fan — during a game

Phillips was taken to an area police station on a misdemeanor battery charge and released. Sox beat writers met with Bevington in the dugout the following afternoon, and he continued to stonewall us about the incident. I facetiously asked Bevington if he was going to let us into the clubhouse after the game, as mandated by MLB rules.

“I’ll do what I want,” he barked. “Get this into your thick (bleeping) skull, Sullivan: I’m not the (bleeping) doorman.” That abruptly ended the press briefing.

After Bevington stormed off, shortstop Ozzie Guillen said: “You should’ve told him, ‘Well, Bev, you should be the doorman.’ ”

When he finally spoke with the media, Phillips didn’t deny the story but said he was upset over criticism in the media for punching a fan he felt went over the line.

“How can someone who has never met me make a judgment on me without knowing what I’ve done the last 14 years?” Phillips asked.

Did Phillips expect the incident to stick with him the rest of his career?

“People are going to say what they want to say,” he replied. “They always do. Fans are going to say things. I opened myself up to that criticism, so I can accept it.”