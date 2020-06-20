NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Masks were mandated for all but the horses — even the jockeys wore face coverings.

Closed to the public since March, Belmont Park hardly resembled the summer soiree New Yorkers are used to. Betting windows and gift shops were closed, not a single boozy Belmont Breeze to sip.

Foot traffic was so slow that a few weeds over a foot tall sprouted up between bricks paving the track-side pavilion.

Silence at the 115-year-old venue was broken when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the traditional "riders, up!" call remotely via video. Bugler Sam Grossman pulled down his facemask to tap out "Call to the Post," and horses strolled onto the track to a recording of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." A PA announcer introduced them to empty grandstands.

Signs outside the locked down venue instructed gamblers that if they wanted to wager on this Belmont Stakes, their best bet was to download an app and do it on their phones.

Perhaps welcome harbinger for Tap It to Win, who led out of the gates and seemed poised to give trainer Mark Casse a third straight Triple Crown race victory.

Instead, Tiz the Law powered past him on the outside and cruised to a four-length victory.