PONTIAC — A. Louise Masching, 97, of Pontiac, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 12:50 a.m. at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Loretto, IL.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with a rosary to be recited at 3:30 p.m.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Louise was born February 18, 1924 in Loretto, IL, to Ludwig and Margaret (Goley) Louis. She married Clarence W. Masching on July 10, 1948 in St. Patrick's Church in Dwight, IL. He died September 17, 2013.
She is survived by her two daughters: Marjorie Anne (James) Ehrhardt of Cabery, IL and Susan Louise (Brian) Cull of Metamora, IL; four grandchildren: Nathan (Michelle) Ehrhardt, Matthew (Mira) Ehrhardt, Molly Cull and Kevin Cull; seven great grandchildren: Maci Ehrhardt, Madi Ehrhardt, Myli Ehrhardt, Marri Claire Ehrhardt, Luke Ehrhardt, Owen Ehrhardt and Elliot Ehrhardt; one brother, Joseph Louis of Lakeland, FL; and two sisters-in-law: Kay Louis of DeKalb, IL and Jean Louis of Dwight, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; two brothers: John Louis and Vincent Louis; and one sister, Mary Margaret Masching.
Louise attended St. Paul Grade School, St. Paul High School, and St. Francis College in Joliet where she received The Award of Merit. She had taught for 27 years in Flanagan, Saunemin, Union, Odell, and St. Mary's Catholic School and she also was a substitute teacher for over 15 years.
Louise was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL, member and past president of Illinois Retired Teachers Association and the Deanery of Catholic Women, member of the Third Order of Lay Franciscans, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Christ Child Society of Central Illinois. She was a volunteer church organist for over 60 years, which included Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, St. Patrick's in Dwight, IL, St. Patrick's in Washington, IL, St. Mary's Loretto, where she was also CCD director and lector, and at St. James Hospital chapel in Pontiac. In 2004, she was awarded with the Pere Marquette Award from the Peoria Diocese.
Louise and her husband, Clarence, were honored in 2010 as the Lead Couple for the Relay for Life Race for Survivors of Cancer. They were also honored in 2010 as the Volunteer Couple of the Year of St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
Memorials may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 IL-91, Peoria, IL 61615, St. Paul Catholic Grade School, 300 S. West Street, Odell, IL 60460 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.