A. Louise Masching

Louise attended St. Paul Grade School, St. Paul High School, and St. Francis College in Joliet where she received The Award of Merit. She had taught for 27 years in Flanagan, Saunemin, Union, Odell, and St. Mary's Catholic School and she also was a substitute teacher for over 15 years.

Louise was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL, member and past president of Illinois Retired Teachers Association and the Deanery of Catholic Women, member of the Third Order of Lay Franciscans, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Christ Child Society of Central Illinois. She was a volunteer church organist for over 60 years, which included Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, St. Patrick's in Dwight, IL, St. Patrick's in Washington, IL, St. Mary's Loretto, where she was also CCD director and lector, and at St. James Hospital chapel in Pontiac. In 2004, she was awarded with the Pere Marquette Award from the Peoria Diocese.

Louise and her husband, Clarence, were honored in 2010 as the Lead Couple for the Relay for Life Race for Survivors of Cancer. They were also honored in 2010 as the Volunteer Couple of the Year of St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.