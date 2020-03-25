Aaron Chambers

HUDSON — Aaron T. Chambers, 55, of Hudson, passed away March 18, 2020, at home after a heart attack.

A graveside service will be at a later date.

Aaron was born Dec. 6, 1964, in Bloomington, to John and Marliese Chambers. His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by brother, Harold (Kim) Chambers, Bull Shoals, Ark.; brother, Chris Chambers, Normal; sister, Carrie (Brad) Livingston, The Colony, Texas; aunt and uncle, Tom and Susan Chambers, Denver, Colo.; uncle, Mike Newberry, Bloomington; and many cousins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Aaron deeply cared for his nieces and nephews, Heather (Brian) Upp, Justin (Jessica) Chambers, Kate (Scott) Smith, Megan (Bryan) Green, Amber (Sam) Myers and Sarah Livingston; and great-nieces and -nephews, Aubrie Upp, Sean Upp, Shane Smith, Sam Smith, Lana Brown and Mira Myers.

Aaron graduated from Normal Community High School (’82) and Illinois State University (’86) where he enjoyed being a part of the marching bands. He lived and worked in Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami before returning to Hudson. He recently retired from State Farm, where he worked for 15 years.

Most important to Aaron in his life were friends and family. They will miss his sense of humor, kindness, generosity and compassion for others.