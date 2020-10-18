EUREKA — Aaron Leigh Terhune was born January 4th, 1993 in Barton, Vermont to Timothy & Laurie Terhune whom he predeceased. One of eight children, his seven siblings survive him: Jesse Terhune and his wife Stacey and their children, Shaun Terhune and his wife Elizabeth, Patrick Terhune and his wife Fawn, Holly Glick and her husband Dwayne and their children, Zachary and his wife Elin, Hannah Armstrong and her husband Clay and their children and Jacob Terhune. Being homeschooled, Aaron's childhood exploits encompassed the woods and green fields of their homestead where life was the classroom. Aaron loved raising his little herd of Black Angus and growing pumpkins and watermelons. He loved active pursuits in the outdoors, hunting, hiking, mountain biking, snowmobiling in the mountains, snowboarding and golfing with his brothers when he could. As a teenager he took pleasure and responsibility in the family's small maple sugaring operation. Neighbors with a nearby farm recognized Aaron's talents and he began operating equipment and working in the fields.