Abe L. Baker

BLOOMINGTON — Abe Lewis Baker of Bloomington, died July 18, 2020, at home, due to cancer.
He was 10th child of Willie and Geneva Baker, born in rural Merna. He was preceded in death by grandparents, parents, one brother and two sisters. He leaves behind his partner, Eunice Lowery; two daughters, Elizabeth (Allan) Bertram (their children) and Amy (Steve) Courtland and their son. Siblings surviving are two brothers and seven sisters.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968. He retired from Nuway Trucking, Bloomington.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Freedom Baptist Church, Bloomington. Cremation rites with Beck Memorial Home. Burial will be at Bentown Cemetery.
