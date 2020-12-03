ATLANTA — Ada M. Kindred, 93, of Atlanta, passed away at 1:41 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kindred will be private. Burial will be in the Atlanta Cemetery. Mr. Doug Maris will officiate.

Ada Marie Marvel was born June 20, 1927, in Waynesville, the daughter of Charles W. and Ida Gambrel Marvel. She was united in marriage with Donald W. Kindred on March 19, 1944, in Norman, Oklahoma. He preceded Ada in death on October 8, 1989.

Ada is survived by four sons: Garry (Judith) Kindred, Dale (Elizabeth) Kindred, Robert (Wilma) Kindred, and Kevin Kindred; one daughter-in-law, Linda Kindred; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters: Emma Jean Graham and Wanda Zurkhammer.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Ronald Kindred; two grandchildren: Daniel Kindred and Jennifer Kindred; two brothers: Bill Marvel and Wayne Marvel; and two sisters: Charlene Hunting and Leona Bicknell.