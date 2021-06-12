Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

ATLANTA - Ada M. Kindred, 93, of Atlanta, passed from this earth on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was laid to rest on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Atlanta Cemetery.

A celebration of Mrs. Kindred's life will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Community House 106 SW 6th Street Atlanta. Family members will be present to greet friends. CDC guidelines most be followed.