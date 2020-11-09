BLOOMINGTON — Ada Marie Oesch Peasley went to be with her Lord and her husband on November 7, 2020 at 2:25 a.m.

On January 25, 1928, Ada Marie was born to William and Adah Remus Oesch, preceding the birth of her identical twin sister, Alpha Josephine, by three minutes, at their family home, 5 Dawes Place, Bloomington, IL. Ada and Alpha, known as "the twins" by their family, had a language all their own, as their families would attest to today! Ada still visited with "Odie" regularly as there are things that "only a twin would understand". Ada was very proud of her Remus-Oesch heritage.

Then on February 28, 1946, she married the love of her life, Clarence Edward Peasley, in a private ceremony (which remains private to this day!). They went on to raise ten children and also helped to raise several nieces and nephews. Clarence and Ada always worked together in good times and bad. But their love for each other and their family never faltered. Clarence and Ada owned several businesses, including a creamery, farming and a trucking business, which Clarence loved. Ada always waited up for him and would not sleep until he was home in bed beside her. Their love for each other is a lesson to all of us. She enjoyed attending church and the old hymns.