CLINTON - Ada Nadyne Blake 89 of Clinton, IL passed from this life into her Savior's presence at 5:01 PM December 27, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church, the Wapella Fire Department, or the Kenney Fire Department.
Ada was born March 31, 1931 in Bellflower, IL the daughter of Nathan and Mary Ona (Spencer) Welch. She married Gerald Wayne Blake April 3, 1948 in Clinton, IL. He passed away January 16, 2010.
Survivors include her daughters, Elaine (Richard) White, Reddick, IL; Phyllis (Tom) Cyrulik, Clinton, IL; Sheri (Roger) Knoy, Clinton, IL; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren; siblings: Mabel Rich, Wilmington, IL; Merle Delmar "Skinny" Welch, Clinton, IL; and John Earl (Nita) Welch, Clinton, IL.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and three sisters.
Ada attended First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. She was a talented quilter – making dozens of beautiful quilts. Ada was also an avid gardener and enjoyed making cakes and pies for many occasions. Ada enjoyed her family – especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
