MINONK — Adele L. Stalter, 99, of Minonk passed away at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her residence with her family at her side.

Adele was born April 22, 1921 in Minonk, a daughter of Roy and Hattie Jury Dovey. She married Elmer L. Stalter, Jr., on August 12, 1942 in Minonk. He died October 18, 1997.

Survivors include her sons: David C. and Larry D. Stalter, both of Minonk; a daughter, Susan M. Powers of Kildeer; four grandchildren: Brian (Heather) Flanigan of Minooka, Beth (Brian) Petersen of Minonk, Valerie (Matt) O'Neall of Ellsworth, Kimberly Stalter of Champaign; ten great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Florence.

Adele was a member of First Baptist Church of Minonk and the Order of the Eastern Star. She had worked as a telephone operator in Minonk prior to having children and becoming a dedicated mom.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Rev. Richard Reed will officiate. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Minonk Twp. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.