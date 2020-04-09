BLOOMINGTON — Adeline Van Rhee DeGraaf, 92, went to be with the Lord on Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Luther Oaks Retirement Center in Bloomington.
She is survived by three sons, Douglas (Betty), Brentwood, Tenn; Greg (Denise), Normal; and Mark (Janet), Zionsville, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Pam (Charles) Godwin, Rick (Ashley) Bundy, Peter DeGraaf, Alex DeGraaf, Katie (Audrey) DeGraaf, Anna DeGraaf, Eric (Danielle) DeGraaf, and Jenny DeGraaf; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Corene DeGraaf.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Douglas P DeGraaf Sr.; her parents; and her siblings.
Adeline was born in Jamestown Township, Mich., on Oct. 17, 1927. She graduated with a teaching certificate from Calvin College and continued with graduate special education classes at Northwestern University. She married Douglas P. DeGraaf on June 11, 1952, and had a wonderful full life raising their three sons, supporting Doug in his ministry in the Northern Illinois Methodist Conference, and substitute teaching. One of Adeline's great pleasures was participating in the Ministers' Wives Choir of the conference. She especially loved spending time with her family and her special friends at Spring Ridge in Bloomington, and attending Illinois Wesleyan University basketball games. In retirement, Adeline and Doug loved traveling and in their travels, visited six of the seven continents.
A special thank-you to all of Adeline's caregivers over the last several years who provided such compassionate care for her. No service will be held at this time.
A Celebration of Life is planned in late summer or early fall. At that time Adeline and Doug, a Korean War veteran, will be interred together at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. The family requests donations to the DeGraaf Family Scholarship Fund at Illinois Wesleyan University. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.