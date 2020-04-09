Adeline Van Rhee DeGraaf

Adeline was born in Jamestown Township, Mich., on Oct. 17, 1927. She graduated with a teaching certificate from Calvin College and continued with graduate special education classes at Northwestern University. She married Douglas P. DeGraaf on June 11, 1952, and had a wonderful full life raising their three sons, supporting Doug in his ministry in the Northern Illinois Methodist Conference, and substitute teaching. One of Adeline's great pleasures was participating in the Ministers' Wives Choir of the conference. She especially loved spending time with her family and her special friends at Spring Ridge in Bloomington, and attending Illinois Wesleyan University basketball games. In retirement, Adeline and Doug loved traveling and in their travels, visited six of the seven continents.