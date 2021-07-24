BLOOMINGTON — Adella "Susie" Beyer, 60 of Bloomington, passed away at 2:22 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at Hopewell Cemetery in Downs. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 939 W. Randolph St, #2W, Chicago, IL 60607, in honor of Tami Lynn Lake Stacy.

Susie was born September 4, 1960 in Canton, the daughter of James H. Jones and Carolynsue Wolf. She married the love of her life, Brett A. Beyer on December 8, 1984 at Funks Grove Church. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2020.

Survivors include a daughter Brynley (Jason Strohkirch) Fillmore of Bloomington; her mother Carolynsue Wolf of East Peoria; her brother, Kevin Jones of Morton, a step-daughter, Lisa (John Anderson) Rozanski of Bloomington; four grandchildren, McKenna and Brecken Nasseri and Owen and Olivia Rozanski; and her beloved dog Bellah.

She was preceded in death by her father, her grandmother Ada A. Wolf and her best friend Tami Lynn Lake Stacy.

Susie graduated from Pekin High School, received her associate degree in criminal justice from Illinois Central College and both her Bachelor and Master's degree in Education from Illinois State University. Early on in her career she was a medical malpractice investigator for Jerome Mirza. Susie went on to serve as both an educator and Principal for many years, including Normal Unit 5, Woodland School District 50 and Peoria School District 150. She was a National Board Certified Teacher. Susie enjoyed assisting teachers at Washington Elementary School in Bloomington in her spare time.

Susie was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She was a fierce mama bear, who felt it was her job to protect and take care of everyone she cared about. Susie was a true friend. Everything she did was done with purpose, compassion, empathy and so much love. She was incredibly special and touched countless lives.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, specifically Sarah. You are simply amazing.

As her family learns how to live without her, they ask that you take a moment to hug your parent, child or friends. Time waits for no one. "TTMASAB"

