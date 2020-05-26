Agnes White

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Agnes C. Rennie White, 96, of Normal, formerly of Taylorville, died Saturday (May 23, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

She was born on May 29, 1923, in Belvidere, to John and Florence Rennie. On July 6, 1966, she married Kenneth White. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2015.

She is survived by her children, Janis (Jim) Skoog, Tucson, Ariz.; Rene' (Monty) Keim, Normal; and Julia (Mike) Leopold, Edwardsville; stepchildren, Daniel White and Margie Ann Blair; 12 grandchildren, Stacey (Jamie) Whitwood, Jacque (Ulysses) Celaya, Tony (Chris) Leopold, Todd Leopold, Jayson Keim, Joseph (Suzy) Keim, Stephanie White, Timmy (Kathy) White, Samantha (Ben) Gulley, Tanicka Vandenberg, Jackie Harig, Robert Blair; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Violet Gray, Santa Cruz, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Mark; stepson, Timothy; sisters, Florence and Marion; brother, James.