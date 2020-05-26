Agnes White

NORMAL — Agnes C. Rennie White, 96, of Normal, formerly of Taylorville, died Saturday (May 23, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.
She was born on May 29, 1923, in Belvidere, to John and Florence Rennie. On July 6, 1966, she married Kenneth White. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2015.
She is survived by her children, Janis (Jim) Skoog, Tucson, Ariz.; Rene' (Monty) Keim, Normal; and Julia (Mike) Leopold, Edwardsville; stepchildren, Daniel White and Margie Ann Blair; 12 grandchildren, Stacey (Jamie) Whitwood, Jacque (Ulysses) Celaya, Tony (Chris) Leopold, Todd Leopold, Jayson Keim, Joseph (Suzy) Keim, Stephanie White, Timmy (Kathy) White, Samantha (Ben) Gulley, Tanicka Vandenberg, Jackie Harig, Robert Blair; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Violet Gray, Santa Cruz, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Mark; stepson, Timothy; sisters, Florence and Marion; brother, James.
Agnes was a beautician for many years and worked at the Christian County Farm Bureau for 15 years. She was very active at the Taylorville Senior Center which was like her second home. The family would like to thank Heritage Health for their excellent care. Agnes was a little lady with a big personality and proud of her Scottish heritage. She loved her family and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories of Agnes, or condolences to her family, may be shared at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
