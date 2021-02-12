FARMER CITY — Aileen Monaghan Coleman, 92, of Farmer City, Illinois, passed away at 5:45 A.M. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at her residence.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City, with Deacon Scott Whitehouse officiating. There will be no visitation. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Aileen was born on September 7, 1928, in DeWitt Township, DeWitt County, Illinois, a daughter of William and Mary Brown Monaghan. She married John T. Coleman on October 30, 1948, in Farmer City, Illinois. He passed away on September 28, 1992.

Aileen is survived by her children: Mike (Debbie) Coleman of Normal; Cathy (Dick) Haas of El Paso; Mary (Roger) Foulks of Farmer City; John T. Coleman Jr. of Farmer City; Mark Coleman of Farmer City; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Aileen was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Coleman; daughter, Pat Stubblefield of New Lenox; parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

Aileen was a retired waitress. She worked at Peoples Cafe and Woodlawn Country Club both in Farmer City. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmer City. Aileen was also a member of the Farmer City American Legion Unit 55.