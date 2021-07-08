BLOOMINGTON — Alan LaRochelle, 77, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on March 3, 2021 in Bluffton, SC. Born in Normal, IL to Kingsley and Mildred he grew up in El Paso. Al graduated from Illinois State University, taught Mathematics at Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields for a few years before moving back to Bloomington to begin his career in the lumber and woodworking business. He owned and operated West Side Lumber Company and West Side Forest Products. After retiring, Al and his wife lived in Florida and South Carolina. Al had many interests and hobbies. He was an instrument rated pilot who flew and maintained planes for 38 years. He also enjoyed restoring cars and railroad "speeder" cars, golfing, and fishing.

Al is survived by his wife, Marian; two sons; and seven grandchildren. Dave LaRochelle resides in Palmyra, VA with his wife, Bridget and children: Mia, Cole, Piper, Chase, and Erin. Mike LaRochelle lives in White Health, IL with wife, Misty and children: Peyton and Chloe. Alan's brother, Roger lives in TX. He is preceded in death by his sister, Janet.

Inurnment will accompany a private family service at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with a celebration of life for Al on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington Country Club for all his many friends. It will be a time to share memories and stories with family.

In lieu of flowers, Alan requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Memories and condolences may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.