BLOOMINGTON - Alan LaRochelle, 77, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on March 3, 2021 in Blufton, SC. Born in Normal, IL to Kingsley and Mildred he grew up in El Paso. Alan graduated Illinois state University where he competed on the track team. In 1964 Alan was awarded the first varsity letter "I" in school history after Normal Illinois State University dropped "Normal" from the name. He taught for several years before starting a wood sign making business from scratch. He owned and operated West Side Lumber and West Side Forrest Products before retiring at 53 years of age. Alan and his wife traveled extensively. They lived in Florida and South Carolina over the years but always maintained a home in Bloomington. Alan was an instrument rated pilot who flew and maintained planes for 38 years. He also enjoyed restoring cars, wood working, golf and fishing. He was a member of Red Damn Baptist Church.