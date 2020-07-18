× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON – Alan Lord, 68, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Drive through visitation will be held under the canopy at Home Church, 2350 Madison, Charleston, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020. His graveside funeral with military rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Kansas, with Bret Hammond officiating. Memorials may be given to: SBLHC Regional Cancer Center, Charleston Baseball Association, or the Kansas Christian Church. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Alan was born July 9, 1952 at Clinton, Illinois, son of Richard and Bernadine (Hickman) Lord. He was united in marriage to Lisa Kay Kirchner, June 15, 1985 at the Kansas Christian Church; she survives. Also surviving is one son: Jason Lord of Charleston; one grandson: Braxton Floyd of Charleston; siblings: Ronald (Louann) Lord of Clinton, Mary (Gordon) Hurst of Mattoon, Linda (Rick) Wooldridge of Clinton, and Rick (Elizabeth) Lord of Clinton. His father-in-law and mother-in-law: Charles and Glynette Kirchner of Kansas; and brother-in-law: Kurt (Tara) Kirchner of Kansas. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Katie Floyd, and brother: Mark Lord.

Alan was a member of the Clinton Christian Church. He was a dedicated coach for more than forty years, sharing his knowledge and competitive spirit with athletes of all ages. Alan was a U.S. Army veteran. He taught and coached in the Kansas Schools from 1978 to 1993, and for the last twenty-seven years worked at Kirchner Building Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Lord as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.