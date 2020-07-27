Albert L. Leight

HEYWORTH — Albert L. “Al” Leight, 76, of Heyworth, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his residence.
He was cremated. A private family graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. It has been requested that family and friends where a face mask and practice social distancing at the cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jim Warren will be officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Christian Church, Bloomington. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
Al was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Charleston, the son of Albert C. and Mary Webb Leight. He married Beverly Diane Sharp of Greenup on Aug. 7, 1966, in Hazel Dell. She survives. They enjoyed a loving marriage for 53 years.
Also surviving his two children, Jim (Margaret) Leight, Torrance, California, and Anissa (Jeff) Foster, Geneva; grandchildren, Samantha Foster, Geneva; Samuel Leight, Torrance, California; and his sister, Vanessa (George) Shriver, Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Al was preceded in death by his parents.
Al graduated from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, in 1966. He served his country in the Indiana Air National Guard. He worked for Country Companies, Bloomington, for over 30 years until his retirement in 2002. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Bloomington. He felt honored to be called to serve the church family as an elder. Al loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed sharing the fruits of his garden labors with others. Al will be missed by his many family, friends and neighbors.
