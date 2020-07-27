Albert L. Leight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEYWORTH — Albert L. “Al” Leight, 76, of Heyworth, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his residence.

He was cremated. A private family graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. It has been requested that family and friends where a face mask and practice social distancing at the cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jim Warren will be officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Christian Church, Bloomington. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Al was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Charleston, the son of Albert C. and Mary Webb Leight. He married Beverly Diane Sharp of Greenup on Aug. 7, 1966, in Hazel Dell. She survives. They enjoyed a loving marriage for 53 years.

Also surviving his two children, Jim (Margaret) Leight, Torrance, California, and Anissa (Jeff) Foster, Geneva; grandchildren, Samantha Foster, Geneva; Samuel Leight, Torrance, California; and his sister, Vanessa (George) Shriver, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Al was preceded in death by his parents.