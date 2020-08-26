Alexander Goldman

He was born in 1968, in Fastov, Ukraine, to Isaak and Bela Goldman. He immigrated to America with his family in 1980. In high school, Alex was a Pennsylvania state champion gymnast, which earned him a scholarship to Princeton University. Alex joined the Army in 1989 and served in the 24th Infantry until 1994. He earned two Army achievement medals for his service during the Gulf War. After leaving the Army, he lived and worked in Greeley, Colorado, and Princeton, New Jersey, before moving to Normal, where he continued to work for State Farm as a data specialist.